Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 489.5% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 114.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 53,723 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $338,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.