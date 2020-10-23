Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.