Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,929,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 747.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 59,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.00.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $427.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

