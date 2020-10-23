Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,534 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Constellation Brands by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,330,000 after acquiring an additional 117,182 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.37.

NYSE STZ opened at $178.40 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

