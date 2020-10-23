Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,919,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $300.91 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $301.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.