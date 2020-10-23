Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $78.70 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $78,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $139.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

