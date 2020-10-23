Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 693,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,639,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $897,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 130.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,623,000 after buying an additional 214,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

