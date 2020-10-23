Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,648,000 after buying an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,766,000 after buying an additional 65,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after buying an additional 632,964 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 2,497,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

