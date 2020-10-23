Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $292.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.13.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

