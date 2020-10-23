Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 3,250 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.