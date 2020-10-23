Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

FITB stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

