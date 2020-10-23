Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $132.65 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $135.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

