Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,583 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

