Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,141,000 after buying an additional 240,762 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after buying an additional 681,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,241,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.