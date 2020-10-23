Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,039,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,710,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,133,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,484,000 after acquiring an additional 466,112 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,466,000 after acquiring an additional 300,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,601,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.