Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 155 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after acquiring an additional 231,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

