Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 161 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Stryker by 519.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $196,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,957,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Stryker by 140.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after acquiring an additional 282,852 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $224.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.93 and a 200-day moving average of $193.09. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

