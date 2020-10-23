Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

