Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,906 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Medtronic by 119.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Medtronic by 393.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 163.8% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after buying an additional 834,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

NYSE MDT opened at $111.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $150.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

