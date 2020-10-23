Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.03.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.