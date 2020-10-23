Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,510.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,446.19. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

