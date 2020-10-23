Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNAUF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.70 price target on shares of Battle North Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Battle North Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of BNAUF opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Battle North Gold has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

