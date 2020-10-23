BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.89. BayCom has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in BayCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BayCom by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in BayCom by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

