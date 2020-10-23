Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.21 ($79.07).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €64.01 ($75.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1-year high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

