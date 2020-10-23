Beacon Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Beacon Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.20 and a 12 month high of C$10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.33.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$217.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.04339 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$382,501.00. Also, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,577. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,200 shares of company stock worth $942,294.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

