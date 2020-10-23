Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 374 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,979,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,162,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,853,000 after acquiring an additional 449,413 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $28,429,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,590,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 539.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 262,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 221,863 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46.

