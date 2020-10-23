Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,615.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,450.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,098.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

