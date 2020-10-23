Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,190,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,254,000 after acquiring an additional 267,580 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 45.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 531,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 165,059 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.72, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

