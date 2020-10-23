Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,510.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,446.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

