Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 203,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.8% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 133.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

