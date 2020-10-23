Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,510.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,446.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.