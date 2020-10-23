Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 41.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 74.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 446,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 470,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,612.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.72, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

