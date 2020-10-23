Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

