Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average is $118.83.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

