Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

