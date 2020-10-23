Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $33,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 108.9% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:UDEC opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

