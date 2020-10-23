Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UDEC opened at $27.62 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $27.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

