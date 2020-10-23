Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFEB. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000.

UFEB stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

