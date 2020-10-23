Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAQ. American National Bank acquired a new position in Spartan Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Spartan Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spartan Energy during the second quarter valued at $706,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spartan Energy during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Energy in the second quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get Spartan Energy alerts:

Shares of Spartan Energy stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Spartan Energy has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51.

Spartan Energy Profile

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.