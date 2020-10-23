Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,615.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,450.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,098.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

