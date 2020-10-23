Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 315.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $93.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,224,412. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

