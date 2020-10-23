Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $19.01 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

