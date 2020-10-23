Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.84. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.