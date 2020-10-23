Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $278.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

