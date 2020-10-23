Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $1,176,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 46,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,617,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,793,000 after buying an additional 158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 245.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

