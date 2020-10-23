Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,647,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 27.7% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $281.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.32 and its 200 day moving average is $254.30. The firm has a market cap of $302.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

