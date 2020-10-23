Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEF. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.01 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

