Bellway’s (BWY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BWY. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,080 ($40.24) to GBX 4,150 ($54.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,444 ($45.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target (up from GBX 3,190 ($41.68)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,367.50 ($44.00).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,513 ($32.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,423.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,514.90. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.09%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

