Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOPE. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Shares of LOPE opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $106.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $200,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,733.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,325 shares of company stock worth $599,253. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

