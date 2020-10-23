Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.

NTST has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

NTST opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. NetSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

About NetSTREIT

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

